These New York Hospitals Save More Lives Than Most Of America

A few New York hospitals, including one from the Hudson Valley, are among the top 1% of hospitals nationwide. If you get sick, you might want to go to one of these.

Healthgrades recently named the top hospitals for 2025. To craft it's top 50 hospital list, Healthgrades analyzed risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates across more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Three New York Hospitals Among Top 50 In The Nation

Three hospitals from New York were named one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals," meaning these hospitals are among the top 1 percent in the nation.

Below are the three hospitals.

"Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recognizes 50 hospitals as the top 1% in the nation for consistent clinical excellence based on an analysis of risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for common procedures and conditions," Healthgrades states.

Lenox Hill Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center Honored

Lenox Hill Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center all cracked the top 50 for the third straight year.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized with an America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for quality care,” VBMC President Susan Browning told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. “This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, and we will continue to strive for excellence in patient care and outcomes.”

Vassar Brothers Medical Center was the only hospital in the Hudson Valley to be honored.

“As one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, Vassar Brothers Medical Center is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in its community,” Head of Data Science at Healthgrades Brad Bowman said.

According to Healthgrades, from 2021-2023, if all hospitals performed at the level of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, 173,516 lives could potentially have been saved.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, nearly 30 hospitals in the Empire State received failing or near-failing grades for patient safety. See the list below:

