These New York Hospitals Received Highest-Grade Possible

Nearly 40 hospitals across New York State received the highest grade possible! If you get sick, you might want to go to one of these hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group's 2025 Spring Safety Grades revealed that nearly 40 hospitals across the Empire State earned an "A" grade.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on hospitals in New York received a D or F grade for patient safety. More on that below.

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

Today we highlight the hospitals in New York that received The Leapfrog Group's top grade. Note the list is in the order hospitals were listed on The Leapfrog Group's website.

While 36 hospitals might seem like a lot, according to The Leapfrog Group, only 25 percent of hospitals in the state earned an A grade.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade

If you missed Tuesday's failing articles, Below are the 20 hospitals across the Empire State that The Leapfrog Group gave an F or D grade to for patient safety.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

Major Safety Concerns Found In New York

The Leapfrog Group's 2025 Spring Safety Grades reveals major safety concerns in New York hospitals.

New York State ranks 31st in the nation for patient safety, a slight increase from 34th in the previous fall.

The Leapfrog Group emphasizes that preventable medical errors and infections lead to to a quarter-million deaths each year in the U.S.

