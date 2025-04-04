These Everyday New York Items About To Skyrocket In Price
Experts say new rules means everyday items are gonna cost you a lot more.
President Donald Trump called Wednesday April 2 America's "Liberation Day."
Trump Says This Will Make America Wealthy Again."
Trump announced tariffs on a wide range of products that come from Canada, Mexico, China, and the European Union. Tariffs range from 10 percent to 25 percent.
Trump says his executive orders will "Make America Wealthy Again." Trump is expecting five-trillion dollars in U.S. investments after his tariffs take effect.
The White House says the tariffs will undo decades of countries "taking advantage of the U.S."
10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs
The impact of these tariffs will be unclear for some time.
For now, experts say Americans will likely end up paying more for many popular grocery items and common goods.
Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of These Common New York Items
Experts say products like alcohol, maple syrup, housing materials, and avocados will also see price increases, impacting everyday consumers in New York.
New Rules Will May Cost New Yorkers "$6,500."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says this will hurt New Yorker's wallets.
Hochul called the tariffs the largest tax hike in American history. She warns New Yorkers the tariffs will likely cost them around $6,500.
"Tariffs are estimated to cost Americans upwards of $6,500, 401(k)s are plummeting and businesses that rely on tourism are feeling the negative impacts," Hochul stated.
Car Prices Also Expected To Increase
The prices of cars are also expected to increase from $4,000 to $12,000 due to the due to tariffs on auto parts and fuel.
These Car Prices Are Likely About to Soar
How Much More Might You Pay For Vehicles In New York
Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of These Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA
