Health Alert: These Condiments Can Kill Some New Yorkers

The FDA is issuing a serious health alert that impacts many New Yorkers.

BBQ Sauce Recalled In New York

FDA FDA loading...

Savannah Bee Company is recalling its 16-ounce Honey BBQ Sauce - Mustard due to undeclared allergens, specifically wheat and soy, which could pose a life-threatening risk to individuals with allergies.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the honey BBQ sauce-mustard," the FDA states in its recall notice.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The impacted products are identifiable by their clear glass bottle and orange label. They were sold across New York State and nationwide between July 30, 2025, and February 26, 2026.

All Jars Must Be Thrown Out

The recalled products have a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” Label with batch code B1L1360525.

FDA FDA loading...

The FDA stress all "must be disposed of immediately as they may contain the Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet."

The recall was started after a customer told the company that Honey BBQ Sauce - Sweet was mislabeled as Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard.

An investigation by the Savannah Bee Company discovered the mislabeled products failed to include the allergens wheat and soy in the ingredient statement that is contained in the Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet.

All customers are told to dispose of the product and request a full refund.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported related to this recall.

8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies

8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies Everyone associated sneezing and watery eyes with allergies, but there are actually many complications you could experience thanks to pollen. Dr. Brian Lum from the Functional Healthcare Institute explains that your stomach ache, panic attack or even toe fungus could all be a result of seasonal allergies Gallery Credit: Boris

How To Avoid Awful Spring Allergies In New York

How To Avoid Awful Spring Allergies In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

15 Immunity Boosting Foods To Help Fight Allergies