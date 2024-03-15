The Top COVID Stories In New York During Peak Of COVID Pandemic

Hard to believe the COVID pandemic started four years ago this month. These are the top stories during the peak of the pandemic.

Do you remember what you were doing when the world shutdown? Or where you sheltered during the peak of the pandemic?

It sure was a crazy year! Below are the top COVID stories Hudson Valley Post reported on in 2020. The results are all based on you, the reader.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Top COVID Stories In New York During Peak Of COVID Pandemic

Note: Click each headline if you want to read more about each story.

Here’s What Businesses Are Considered ‘Essential’ in New York

Susan Vineyard Susan Vineyard loading...

New Rules New Yorkers Must Follow at Hair Salons, Barbershops

Timeline For When New Yorkers Will Get Stimulus Check

New York State Updates What is an ‘Essential’ Business

Mid-Hudson Valley Region is Officially Reopen

New Rules New Yorkers Must Follow at Restaurants, Bars

D.C. Begins Phase 1 Of Reopening Businesses Getty Images loading...

Half of New York Enters Phase 2 of the Reopening Process

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Hudson Valley Unlikely To Be Allowed to Reopen in Near Future

Parts of 'Today Show' Being Filmed in 'Upstate New York'

Today Show/Twitter Today Show/Twitter loading...

New York State Updates What is an ‘Essential’ Business

Hudson Valley Moves Further Away From Being Able to Reopen

Cuomo Gives Some Good News About Coronavirus in New York

22852012668_85e1f06636_o loading...

Cuomo: New York Will Reopen in at Least 4 Phases, Over 2 Months

Cuomo Gives New York ‘Good News’ Mixed With ‘Heartbreaking’ News

Which Parts of the Hudson Valley Have the Most COVID-19 Cases?

New York Bars Can Reopen in Phase 2

Cuomo: 100% of Company's Workforce Must Stay Home

Governor Cuomo Signs Farm Bill in New York City Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gove loading...

Hudson Valley Officials Discuss Plans to Reopen Restaurants

New York Gives Guidelines Businesses Must Follow When Reopening

New Rules New York Offices Must Follow After COVID-19 Shutdown

Istanbul's Paramedics Face Heightened Risk In Neighborhoods Hit Hard By Coronavirus Getty Images loading...

Half of New York Enters Phase 3 of the Reopening Process

New York's Plan to Get People Out of Homes, Back to Work

NY Teacher Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again After 21 Day

Timeline For When Hudson Valley Should Complete Reopening

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Craziest COVID Headlines From The Peak Of The COVID Pandemic

Canva Canva loading...

COVID In New York: The Craziest Headlines From The Start Of COVID

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York