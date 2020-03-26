Cuomo Gives Some Good News About Coronavirus in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided New Yorkers with a small amount of good news when it comes to the spread of coronavirus in the Empire State.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo has been very blunt about informing New Yorkers about the spread of coronavirus.

"I'll tell you the truth when it's pretty and when it's not pretty. That's my job," Cuomo said last week. "FDR once said, 'The news is going to get worse & worse before it gets better & better, and the American people deserve to have it straight from the shoulder.'"

On Tuesday, he announced the peak of the coronavirus pandemic is happening sooner in New York with much higher confirmed cases than expected.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said social-distancing policies appear to be working to an extent, as the coronavirus hospitalization rate has been slowing statewide. He announced the evidence is suggesting the hospitalization rate is decreasing. Hospitalization rates were doubling once every two days on Sunday, it was doubling every three days on Monday and is now doubling every 4.7 days, according to Cuomo.

However, the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations is increasing quicker than projected.

"The actual hospitalizations have moved faster than the projected models," Cuomo said. "That's obviously concerning."

On Tuesday, Cuomo said New York needs 30,000 ventilators, he now believes the state needs 40,000 ventilator.