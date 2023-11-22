COVID In New York: Symptoms For Very Contagious New COVID Strain

COVID In New York: Symptoms For Very Contagious New COVID Strain

New York health officials continue to report a new COVID variant is spreading just in time for the holidays. Here the the symptoms you should look out for.

COVID Cases On The Rise For Thanksgiving

CDC Director Mandy Cohen, who grew up in the Empire State, visited a medical center in New York State this week and offered some grim news about COVID.

She reported COVID cases in New York State are on the rise.

Uptick In Flu, RSV

There's also been an uptick in flu and RSV cases across New York.

Health officials recommend you get your flu and COVID shots before visiting with older relatives or friends and family with pre-existing conditions.

Highly Contagious New COVID Variant Spreading In New York

The HV.1 COVID variant is now the leading cause of COVID in the United States. The new variant is considered the grandchild or “great-grandchild” of Omicron.

Mutations often allow a new variant to spread more easily, according to the CDC.

Most Common Symptoms for New Covid Variant

Congestion, sore throat and dry cough are currently the most common symptoms of HV.1. Below are the most common symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Congestion or stuffiness

Symptoms typically start with a sore throat which is typically followed by congestion or a runny nose.

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

These are symptoms you should pay attention to.

These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care. 

