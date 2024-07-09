COVID Hospitalizations Increase By Over 100% In New York State

Here we go again. COVID hospitalizations have skyrocketed in New York State. These are the symptoms you need to watch for.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided a rare COVID-19 update for New Yorkers. Hochul continues to update New Yorkers about COVID, but her updates aren't as often.

COVID Spreading Again In New Yorker

Hochul felt the need to update New Yorkers because "new variants contribute to increases in hospitalizations in parts of New York State and around the country."

The CDC reports COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing across almost all of the U.S.

New Yorkers Urged To Get Tested For COVID, Get Vaccinated

With social gatherings increasing during summer months, and high temperatures forcing people indoors, Gov. Hochul is reminding Empire State residents to get tested if they start to feel sick.

New Yorkers are also urged to "stay current with COVID-19 vaccines and seek appropriate treatments if necessary."

COVID Hospitalizations Skyrocket In New York State

According to Hochul's office on July 3, 2023, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 0.31 per 100,000 residents.

The seven-day average on July 4, 2024, for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 0.72 per 100,000 residents.

"While we are well below the figures seen during the pandemic, we are closely monitoring activity regarding the latest variants,” Hochul said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently well above the rates seen at this time last year, but well below the rates seen during the same period in 2022.

On July 3, 2022, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 1.66 per 100,000 residents.

Most Common Symptom For New COVID Variants

Officials say the most common symptom for the latest variants appears to be a sore throat.

Other COVID Symptoms To Watch

Body aches

Chills

Congestion

Cough

Fatigue

Fever

