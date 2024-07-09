COVID Hospitalizations Increase By Over 100% In New York State

COVID Hospitalizations Increase By Over 100% In New York State

Canva

Here we go again. COVID  hospitalizations have skyrocketed in New York State. These are the symptoms you need to watch for.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided a rare COVID-19 update for New Yorkers. Hochul continues to update New Yorkers about COVID, but her updates aren't as often.

COVID Spreading Again In New Yorker

Canva
loading...

Hochul felt the need to update New Yorkers because "new variants contribute to increases in hospitalizations in parts of New York State and around the country."

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

The CDC reports COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing across almost all of the U.S.

New Yorkers Urged To Get Tested For COVID, Get Vaccinated

Shannon Stapleton-Pool /
Getty Images
loading...

With social gatherings increasing during summer months, and high temperatures forcing people indoors, Gov. Hochul is reminding Empire State residents to get tested if they start to feel sick.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New Yorkers are also urged to "stay current with COVID-19 vaccines and seek appropriate treatments if necessary."

COVID Hospitalizations Skyrocket In New York State

Canva
loading...

According to Hochul's office on July 3, 2023, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 0.31 per 100,000 residents.

The seven-day average on July 4, 2024, for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 0.72 per 100,000 residents.

"While we are well below the figures seen during the pandemic, we are closely monitoring activity regarding the latest variants,” Hochul said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently well above the rates seen at this time last year, but well below the rates seen during the same period in 2022.

On July 3, 2022, the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide was 1.66 per 100,000 residents.

Most Common Symptom For New COVID Variants

Canva
loading...

Officials say the most common symptom for the latest variants appears to be a sore throat.

YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Other COVID Symptoms To Watch

  • Body aches
  • Chills
  • Congestion
  • Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Fever

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care. 

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

Keep Reading:

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York

 Here are all the key moments during the peak of the COVID pandemic. 
Filed Under: Capital Region, Central NY, Coronavirus in New York, finger lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, new york city, New York News, North Country, Southern Tier, Western NY
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post