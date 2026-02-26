The Invisible Trap Stranding New York State Drivers This Week

New York's wild winter is leaving vehicles stranded across New York.

These rescues are a reminder of just how quickly conditions can go sideways if you head onto unplowed trails.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Rangers were called to multiple incidents in recent days involving drivers who ended up stuck in deep snow on trails that are not meant for regular vehicle travel, especially during winter.

Town of Broome in Schoharie County

DEC DEC loading...

One of the more time-consuming rescues happened in the Town of Broome in Schoharie County. Dispatch contacted Forest Ranger France on February 19 around 1:35 p.m. about a vehicle from Utica stuck on the Fawn Ridge Road truck trail inside Stone Store State Forest.

Rangers responded by snowmobile alongside New York State Police and the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office and found the truck about a half mile beyond the plowed portion of the trail.

The three occupants told rescuers they had driven down the unplowed trail around 7 a.m. while planning to go squirrel hunting and were unable to quickly secure a tow truck after getting stuck.

A tow company eventually arrived with a skid steer to remove the vehicle.

Town of Crown Point in Essex County

DEC DEC loading...

A similar situation unfolded in the Town of Crown Point in Essex County later that same day.

Around 6 p.m. on February 19, two Forest Rangers responded to reports of two vehicles stuck on the Stony Lonesome Road seasonal snowmobile trail. Rangers provided the operator with a courtesy ride out of the area and coordinated with a tow company to safely remove both vehicles the following morning in daylight.

DEC DEC loading...

The vehicles were successfully pulled out on February 20 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Town of Altona in Clinton County

Just two days later, yet another call came in.

This time in the Town of Altona in Clinton County.

DEC DEC loading...

On February 21 at 7:56 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a report of two stranded vehicles on a snowmobile trail off Rock Road. Forest Rangers Odell and Russell responded and were able to free one of the vehicles late that night, around 10:31 p.m.

The second vehicle was left in place after officials determined it did not pose a threat to snowmobilers, and Rangers coordinated with the local snowmobile club and the vehicle’s owner to arrange for its eventual removal.

DEC officials routinely warn that seasonal roads, truck trails, and snowmobile trails are often unplowed, poorly marked, and can become impassable fast during winter storms and cold snaps.

DEC DEC loading...

What might look like a drivable path can quickly turn into deep snow, ice, and a long wait for help, especially in remote forest areas where tow trucks can’t easily access stuck vehicles.

With heavy snow, blowing snow, and drifting conditions still impacting parts of New York, these incidents highlight a simple but critical message: if a trail isn’t plowed or maintained for winter travel, it’s not meant for your car.

Getting stuck could mean hours waiting for rescue in freezing conditions.

