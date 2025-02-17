The Future Of Straws In New York State After Trump Ban

New Yorkers are curious what's going to happen to straws after an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Around a half-billion straws are used each day in the United States.

President Trump Wants To Ditch Plastic Straws

Getty Images
President Trump said he's signing an executive order to undo a Biden-era plan to phase out plastic straws in favor of paper ones.

The Biden administration ordered a phaseout of single-use plastic from the federal government's food service operations, packaging and events by 2027, and from all other federal operations by 2035.

Trump signed the executive order last week, claiming the paper straws don't work and quickly fall apart.

Getty Images
“We’re going back to plastic straws. (Paper straws) don’t work. They break. They explode If something’s hot. They don’t last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It’s a ridiculous situation,” Trump said after signing the executive order.

Trump's post didn't address other single-use plastic goods.

Many Agree. Paper Straws Don't Work Like Plastic Straws

Many Americans agree with Trump's take on paper straws. Including big-time Trump critic Jon Stewart, who said on the "Daily Show."

“OK, he’s right on this one.”

 

Getty Images for Comedy Central
Plastic Straws Remain Banned In New York State

Despite, Trump's executive order, the order applies to the federal government's food service operations and laws in states that have banned plastic straws will remain in effect.

Plastic straws have only been available by request in New York and New Jersey since 2021.

