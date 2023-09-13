The Chance Theater Closing in Poughkeepsie; Final Concert Planned

The Chance Theater has booked its last concert.

One of the most iconic music venues in the Hudson Valley has been sold and now just a handful of concerts are left before The Chance closes its doors.

Poughkeepsie's The Chance Theater History

The club on Crannel Street in the City of Poughkeepsie was built in 1912 and opened as a vaudeville theater named The Dutchess in 1926. Throughout the 1920s the venue went through various name changes but mainly operated as a vaudeville theater and silent film house.

After being shuttered in 1945, the venue reopened in the 1970s as Sal's Last Chance Saloon. The theater was transformed into a concert venue and its name was shortened to The Chance in 1980. The theater's most recent owner, Frank Pallett passed away in 2021. Pallet's sister and business partner, Carolyn Brophy, died a short time later, putting the future of the building, which was already listed for sale, in jeopardy. Rumors began swirling that the club was closing, but no official announcements were made until now.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Last Concert Scheduled at The Chance

It appears that the final show at The Chance has been booked for October 28. Mike Robinson of the Rolling Stones tribute, 50 Amp Fuse, is promoting the concert as "the final show at the Legendary Chance theater." The venue's manager has replied to social media posts confirming that it would be her last show.

Get our free mobile app

There are several performances still booked at The Chance between now and the final concert on October 28 including a special "Final Farewell to The Chance" show on October 13 featuring Just Surrender, I Am the Pilot and others.

CR Properties CR Properties loading...

The Future of The Chance Theater

The theater's listing agent, CR Properties, announced on social media that The Chance was sold at the end of August. It wasn't revealed who purchased the venue or what their plans may be for the future of the legendary theater. Rumors have been swirling that it's the same owner who purchased another large building next door. Whether they decide to restore the theater and reopen it as a music venue or tear it down to make way for more fancy housing is anyone's guess.

For now, we'll have to wait to see if The Chance ever reopens again. In the meantime, tickets for the theater's final shows are currently on sale through its website.

Iconic Bands that Have Played at The Chance