Texas Company Laying Off Many Workers In New York State

A Texas company announced plans to layoff many New York State residents, just before the holidays.

Over 250 workers in New York State found out just before the holidays they will need to start looking for a new job.

251 New York Workers Out Of Work

MV Transportation, out of Dallas, Texas is laying off 251 employees in New York out of 300, according to a New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

"For more than 40 years, MV Transportation has provided safe, reliable, affordable transportation services to cities, counties, municipalities, and other jurisdictional entities, as well as private corporations, non-profit agencies, and community organizations," MV Transpiration states on its website.

186 Laid Off In Staten Island, New York

Of the 251 MV Transportation workers laid off in New YOrk, 186 are based in Richmond County.

All work at 1957 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, according to the WARN notice.

114 Laid Off In Harlem

The WARN notice also states that 114 of the affected employees work at 230 E. 128th Street in Harlem.

All will be out of work on Feb. 10, 2025.

Reason For Layoffs

According to the WARN notice the reason for the layoffs is a "contract expiration."

