Terrible Humidity Returns To New York As Next Heat Wave Nears
The humidity is returning to New York State and could bring more severe weather and a fourth heatwave.
In early July, New York State was in the top 5 percent of most humid places on the planet.
The humidity on July 10 in New York was worse than in Florida or Texas, which are two of the hottest states.
According to experts, July 4 through July 18 was the second most humid stretch on record in the Hudson Valley.
Historic, Deadly Weather In New York State
During the humidity was the third heat wave of the summer. Along with the heat, New York State dealt with historic weather.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
In the month of July, 16 tornados have touched down across the Empire State, according to reports. That surpasses the record of 13 tornados in July 1992.
At least one person from New York, about 25 miles from Syracuse, died from a severe storm.
Humidity Returns To Hudson Valley, New York State
Sadly, after a small break, terrible humidity is making a "comeback." That's according to meteorologist Ben Noll.
"The high humidity is making a comeback this week in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook.
The humidity returns on Tuesday. Scatter showers and a thunderstorm are possible.
The humidity really returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Noll says these days will be "partly sunny and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely."
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
The Weather Channel reports the humidity on Wednesday will be near 90 percent by Wednesday evening.
The humidity on Wednesday will once again be much higher in New York than in Florida and Texas.
Beautiful Weekend
Once we make it past the next few days, "wonderful weather" is on tap for the weekend.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
"Wonderful weather (this) weekend will hopefully make up for the less than stellar conditions earlier in the week," Noll adds.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies, but low humidity.
Another Heat Wave
However, Noll warns a fourth heat wave is possible next week.
"Looking ahead to the week of July 29th, the fourth heatwave of the summer is possible as hot air from the western U.S. blows eastward," Noll said.
Best Foods to Eat When You Want to Beat the Heat
Best Foods to Eat When You Want to Beat the Heat
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming
New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Keep Reading:
Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler