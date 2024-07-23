Terrible Humidity Returns To New York As Next Heat Wave Nears

The humidity is returning to New York State and could bring more severe weather and a fourth heatwave.

In early July, New York State was in the top 5 percent of most humid places on the planet.

The humidity on July 10 in New York was worse than in Florida or Texas, which are two of the hottest states.

According to experts, July 4 through July 18 was the second most humid stretch on record in the Hudson Valley.

Historic, Deadly Weather In New York State

During the humidity was the third heat wave of the summer. Along with the heat, New York State dealt with historic weather.

In the month of July, 16 tornados have touched down across the Empire State, according to reports. That surpasses the record of 13 tornados in July 1992.

At least one person from New York, about 25 miles from Syracuse, died from a severe storm.

Humidity Returns To Hudson Valley, New York State

Sadly, after a small break, terrible humidity is making a "comeback." That's according to meteorologist Ben Noll.

"The high humidity is making a comeback this week in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook.

The humidity returns on Tuesday. Scatter showers and a thunderstorm are possible.

The humidity really returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Noll says these days will be "partly sunny and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely."

The Weather Channel reports the humidity on Wednesday will be near 90 percent by Wednesday evening.

The humidity on Wednesday will once again be much higher in New York than in Florida and Texas.

Beautiful Weekend

Once we make it past the next few days, "wonderful weather" is on tap for the weekend.

"Wonderful weather (this) weekend will hopefully make up for the less than stellar conditions earlier in the week," Noll adds.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies, but low humidity.

Another Heat Wave

However, Noll warns a fourth heat wave is possible next week.

"Looking ahead to the week of July 29th, the fourth heatwave of the summer is possible as hot air from the western U.S. blows eastward," Noll said.

