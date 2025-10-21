9-Time Coach Of The Year Hosting World Class Clinics In Hudson Valley

A Team USA coach and 9-time coach of the year is hosting world-class lessons in the Hudson Valley.

A highly respected coach with extensive experience in tennis development is coming to teach Hudson Valley Residents.

Mark Bey Coming To Host Clinics In Hudson Valley

The owners of Sportsplex in New Windsor announced that Mark Bey, an assistant coach for the USA Davis Cup team, is coming to "deliver World Class Clinics" at the Orange County physical fitness center.

Bey is a very respected tennis coach with over 30 years of experience developing top junior and professional players. He is known for his work with elite athletes and his contributions to the tennis community, earning nine "Coach of the Year" awards.

9-Time Coach Of The Year Coming To Sportsplex

Bey is bringing his expertise to the Sportsplex New Windsor for a day of world-class tennis clinics on Saturday, November 1st. He's coached some of the biggest names in the sport and now he's coming to New Windsor to share his knowledge with Hudson Valley players of all ages and skill levels.

Sportsplex provides the perfect setting for these clinics. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned competitor, participants will get hands-on instruction, strategy tips, and insights that are usually reserved for elite-level players.

Timing Of Lessons

Lessons start on Saturday, Nov. 1 with the Men’s Clinic from 8–10 a.m., followed by the Women’s Clinic from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

These sessions are perfect for adult players looking to sharpen their technique and learn from one of the game’s most respected coaches.

Younger athletes aren’t left out either. From 2–3:30 p.m., ages 9–12 can take part in a dedicated clinic designed to build foundational skills, improve footwork, and develop proper form.

For high schoolers and world-class players, there’s a 3:45–5:15 p.m. clinic, which is already sold out. But a waitlist is available for those eager to grab a last-minute spot.

Spots are limited, and demand is high. To secure your place, email Tom Judd at tjudd@sportsplex-nw.com.

