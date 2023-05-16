Teen Murdered In Hudson Valley, Police Seek Answers

Police are hoping for your help after a teen was gunned down near popular parks.

Over the weekend the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed a murder investigation after a teen was gunned down near a number of popular parks.

Dutchess County Teen Murdered Near Parks

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, 19-year-old Thomas Galimore Rhodes of the City of Poughkeepsie was found shot in the area of Soldiers Fountain at Market and Montgomery Streets.

Lincoln Park and Eastman Park are located near the fatal shooting, according to Google Maps.

Teen Shot Multiple Times Outside Soldiers Memorial Fountain In Poughkeepsie, New York

Rhodes was transported to Vassar Hospital where he died during surgery, police say. He was shot multiple times.

Police are hoping anyone with information will come forward.

"An autopsy was performed this morning by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-400," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press lease.

