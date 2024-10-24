Teen, Man Killed In Separate Motorcycle Crashes In Hudson Valley

New York State Police continue to investigate two separate fatal motorcycle crashes in the Hudson Valley.

One killed a local teen.

Fatal Accident in Dutchess County, New York

On October 18, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the New York State Police in Wappinger responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Old Hopewell Road in the town of Wappinger.

According to police, 19-year-old Tyler N. Virgo of Poughkeepsie, New York, lost control of a 2007 Honda CBR600RR while traveling at a "high rate of speed" and "illegally" passing "multiple vehicles."

For an unknown reason, Virgo lost control of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the guardrail on the north shoulder of Old Hopewell Road just east of Cedar Hill Road and Virgo was ejected from the vehicle.

Poughkeepsie, New York Teen Pronounced Dead

Empress EMS transported Virgo to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Fatal Crash in Ulster County, New York

The very next day, on Oct. 20, around 2:30 p.m., state troopers from the Highland barracks responded to a car vs motorcycle collision on State Route 44/55 at the intersection with State Route 299 in the town of Gardiner.

Police report that a 2017 Ford was traveling east bound on State Route 44/55 and made a left turn onto State Route 299 traveling west.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Carle Place, New York "failed to yield the right of way to a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling west causing the motorcycle to strike the vehicle."

Motorcycle Driver Killed

The unnamed operator of the motorcycle was ejected. He was taken to to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 62-year-old man wasn't injured. No charges have been filed, but police continue to investigate.

