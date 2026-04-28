New York Bomb Squad Destroys Chemicals Found At Home
A New York father and son were arrested after chemicals that were mixed to create explosives were allegedly found at their home.
The father and son told police they were building rockets.
Starts With Anti-Semitic graffiti
It all started during an investigation into anti-Semitic graffiti at a Long Island high school. During the investigation, police say they found a shed full of explosive-making chemicals.
Francisco Sanles, 48, and his 15-year-old son were arrested after Nassau County police, while looking into a swastika drawn in a bathroom at Syosset High School, searched the family's home on Patricia Lane in Syosset and allegedly found explosive-making chemicals.
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Police say they found highly unstable nitrogen-based chemicals, acids, fuels, and materials, including nitroglycerin. The substances were deemed too volatile to move, which meant the Nassau County Bomb Squad and HAZMAT teams had to conduct a controlled detonation on the front lawn.
Neighbors on the residential street were evacuated while crews dealt with the situation.
Father And Son Said They Were Making Rockets
Sanles and his son told authorities they were using the chemicals to build rockets. Court documents allege that Sanles took his son to stores to purchase the chemicals but failed to supervise him while he heated, cooled, and combined them.
The teen reportedly had chemical burns on his hands from handling the substances.
Sanles is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal facilitation, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty, with bail set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond. His son faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and aggravated harassment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Nuclear Lake in Pawling, NY Has an Explosive History
Nuclear Lake in Pawling, NY Has an Explosive History
Gallery Credit: Lou Milano