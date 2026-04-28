New “Medical Crisis” Killing Young New Yorkers At Alarming Rates

Rectal cancer deaths are rising more rapidly than colon cancer deaths among millennials.

That's according to a new study out of SUNY Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

Rectal Cancer Deaths Rising Three Times Faster

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According to the study, rectal cancer deaths are rising two to three times faster than colon cancer deaths among adults aged 20–44.

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The American Cancer Society says nearly 160-thousand colorectal cancers will be diagnosed this year, with more than 55-thousand deaths.

As of now, colon cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in adults under 50. But new projections show that could change soon.

Experts project rectal cancer could become the leading cause of death in people under 50 by the year 2035, if the current trend continues.

Unclear Why Deaths Are Surging

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It's unclear why rectal cancer deaths are surging. Researchers studying the trend say there's currently no single confirmed cause for the surge.

Often, people with "zero risk factors" are diagnosed with rectal cancer.

According to Yale Medicine, possible factors are sedentary lifestyles, poor diets including high fat and low fiber, as well as environmental factors.

Alarming Trend

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Medical experts describe this increase as an alarming trend. One doctor told NBC it's a "medical crisis."

Colon cancer and rectal cancer form in different parts of the digestive tract.

Due to the increase in cases and deaths, medical officials now recommend that screenings for those with a family history of colorectal cancer should start as early as age 35.

People without a family history are advised to start getting colon cancer screenings at 45.

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