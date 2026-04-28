New York Man Found In Fiery Car On Palisades Was Murdered

A disturbing Hudson Valley case that started with a burning car on the Palisades Parkway has finally concluded. Investigators say it took years to uncover what really happened.

A Hudson Valley man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter was sentenced.

The charge dates back to 2021, when a man was found dead inside a car fully engulfed in flames on the Palisades Parkway.

Car Fully Engulfed In Flames On Palisades Parkway In Rockland County, New York

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On February 16, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., Troopers found a 2021 Hyundai Sonata fully engulfed in flames southbound on the Palisades Parkway near exit 16 in the town of Stony Point.

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Once the fire was put out, police found Ronald Mann, from the Bronx, dead inside.

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However, after a long investigation, the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mann had suffered from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Stony Point, New York Man Arrested for Murder After 3-Year Investigation

Robert Rodriguez, from Stony Point, was charged with murder in 2024 following a three-year investigation.

While pleading guilty to manslaughter, he confessed he shot and killed Mann in the area of 417 Call Hollow Road in Stony Point, on February 15, 2021.

He then drove the victim's dead body in the victim's car to the ramp off Exit 16 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway and left the car on fire.

Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison

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On Monday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that Rodriguez, 38, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison with five years post-release supervision.

“For three years, investigators pursued every lead with determination and precision, and today, that persistence has delivered accountability,” Walsh said. “This defendant’s actions were calculated and callous, but the tireless work of law enforcement ensured the truth was uncovered."

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