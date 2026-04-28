Walmart Product Recalled In New York After 115 Incidents

Federal safety officials are warning about a recall that's caused at least 115 incidents.

The recalled item is produced in New York and sold at Walmart.

Dumbbells Made In New York State Recalled, Sold At Walmart

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A popular fitness product sold at Walmart is now under recall after dozens of injury reports. Officials warn users to stop using it immediately.

Around 50,000 FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells sold at Walmart are being recalled due to a serious injury risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select five to 52 and a half pound Adjustable Dumbbells, made by New York-based Tzumi Electronics, should be immediately replaced.

Officials say the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an "impact hazard."

Injuries Include Broken Toes

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The CPSC has received over 115 reports of weight plates dislodging during use, and there have been at least six injuries.

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Injuries include broken toes, bruises, contusions, and lacerations.

Consumers should immediately stop using the adjustable dumbbell and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement of the dumbbell and tray. Consumers should write the word “Recalled” across the dumbbell tray using permanent spray paint or marker, register at https://myfitrx.com/recall-52-lbs/, and dispose of the product after registration is confirmed," the CSPC states.

Impacted products are model 8361 with serial numbers KK23288361-KK23388361 or KK207608361-KK21347836. They were sold at Walmart in 2024 for about $100.

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