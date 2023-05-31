Teen Girl, Man Killed Walking In Darkness In Upstate New York

A 14-year-old girl and a young man were killed walking in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. on Memorial Day.

New York State Police is continuing to investigate an accident that killed two people in Sullivan County.

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and two pedestrians In Sullivan County

Google Google loading...

On May 29, 2023, at approximately 3 a.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at 1524 Gulf Road in the town of Callicoon.

The investigation revealed that a 24-year-old woman from Roscoe, New York was driving a 2012 Honda when she struck two people that were walking along the roadway.

Residents say Gulf Road in the town of Callicoon is an unsafe road to walk on, especially around 3 a.m. The road is full of hills and curves.

Google Google loading...

"I’ve lived down the road from where the accident occurred. It’s very rural, no sidewalks," one person wrote on Facebook after hearing about the fatal accident.

Teen, 22-Year-Old Fatally Hit Walking In Sullivan County

The Honda hit 22-year-old William Hardenberg from Sullivan County and a 14-year-old girl. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

It's unclear why the two were walking on Gulf Road around 3 a.m.

The driver stayed on the scene and called 911, according to New York State Police. The investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

8 Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in New York

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley