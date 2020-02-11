Teen Charged With Sexual Assaults At Hudson Valley School

A California teen is accused of sexually assaulting someone on the campus of a Hudson Valley school.

On Monday, New York State Police in Montgomery charged 19-year-old Henry Alvarez of California with two counts of sexual abuse, a felony, two counts of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

An investigation determined Alvarez sexually assaulted someone on the campus of The Storm King School in Cornwall-On-Hudson during the fall 2019 semester when the California teen was a student at the school, police say.

Alvarez was arrested following an investigation jointly conducted by the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit and the State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Alvarez was released after he posted $5,000 cash bail pending a future court appearance.