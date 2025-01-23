Top Hudson Valley, New York School Officials “Disgraced”

"Disgraced" top school officials are accused of stealing school funds in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced that two former school officials were charged.

Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District Superintendent, Security Specialist Arrested

Both worked in the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District, which serves at-risk students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Both were arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging them with multiple public corruption offenses.

The district’s former superintendent, Oliver Levy, and Surendra Kumar, a former security system specialist, are accused of using over $50,000 of school money on personal items like jewelry and luxury handbags.

Levy, 55, of Stony Point, and Kumar, 48, of Yonkers, were charged with Second-Degree and Third-Degree Grand Larceny as Crimes of Public Corruption, Second-Degree and Third-Degree Grand Larceny, and Corrupting the Government in the Second and Third Degrees.

“School administrators allegedly stealing from students they are supposed to serve is reprehensible," Comptroller DiNapoli said.

Accused Of Using School Gift Cards For Personal Items

Officials allege the "disgraced top school officials" purchased 168 gift cards between July 2018 and June 2022, but instead of spending all of the gift cards for school-related expenses on personal items like jewelry, luxury handbags, private school fees for relatives, and veterinary services.

Both were released on their own recognizance because the charges are not bail-eligible, police say

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

