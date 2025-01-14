“Takedown” Of “Major Drug Network Operation” In Hudson Valley

Many "deadly" drug dealers were arrested following a year-long investigation.

The New York State AG says investigators busted a major drug network operation across the Hudson Valley.

Takedown of Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking Network Operating in the Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Officials arrested seven people following a year-long investigation.

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James the group illegally sold cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“Counterfeit opioids containing deadly amounts of fentanyl are a grave threat to New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James stated. “Our investigation dismantled a drug trafficking network that was responsible for moving massive quantities of dangerous narcotics throughout the Hudson Valley, where communities have been hit hard by the opioid crisis.

Drug Network Targeted Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Westchester Counties

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

The Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) allegedly seized more than 10,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl worth approximately $75,000, over eight kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $200,000, three firearms, including a ghost gun, and $14,000 in cash.

According to the AG's office:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

155 Count Indictment Charges Poughkeepsie, Highland, Mount Vernon Residents

AG's Office AG's Office loading...

The 155-count indictment charged:

Damian Cunningham, 40 years old, Mount Vernon, New York

Shamique Delaine, 33 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York

Jonte Hatcher a/k/a “Diggs”, 41 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York

Romell Hearn a/k/a “Mel”, 45 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York

Nicole Kane, 36 years old, Highland, New York

Daquan Killian, 32 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York

Dwan Scafe, 36 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Shamique Delaine, Jonte Hatcher, Romell Hearn, Nicole Kane, Daquan Killian, and Dwan Scafe were all charged with conspiracy and trafficking cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Damian Cunningham was charged with trafficking cocaine.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Keep Reading:

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?