“Takedown” Of “Major Drug Network Operation” In Hudson Valley
Many "deadly" drug dealers were arrested following a year-long investigation.
The New York State AG says investigators busted a major drug network operation across the Hudson Valley.
Takedown of Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking Network Operating in the Hudson Valley
Officials arrested seven people following a year-long investigation.
According to New York Attorney General Letitia James the group illegally sold cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Westchester counties.
“Counterfeit opioids containing deadly amounts of fentanyl are a grave threat to New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James stated. “Our investigation dismantled a drug trafficking network that was responsible for moving massive quantities of dangerous narcotics throughout the Hudson Valley, where communities have been hit hard by the opioid crisis.
Drug Network Targeted Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, and Westchester Counties
The Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) allegedly seized more than 10,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl worth approximately $75,000, over eight kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $200,000, three firearms, including a ghost gun, and $14,000 in cash.
According to the AG's office:
155 Count Indictment Charges Poughkeepsie, Highland, Mount Vernon Residents
The 155-count indictment charged:
- Damian Cunningham, 40 years old, Mount Vernon, New York
- Shamique Delaine, 33 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Jonte Hatcher a/k/a “Diggs”, 41 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Romell Hearn a/k/a “Mel”, 45 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Nicole Kane, 36 years old, Highland, New York
- Daquan Killian, 32 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York
- Dwan Scafe, 36 years old, Poughkeepsie, New York
Shamique Delaine, Jonte Hatcher, Romell Hearn, Nicole Kane, Daquan Killian, and Dwan Scafe were all charged with conspiracy and trafficking cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Damian Cunningham was charged with trafficking cocaine.
