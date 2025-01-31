Suspicious: Person Missing Since 2020 Found Dead In Upstate New York River

After finding the remains of a man who's been missing for over four years, police say the man's death is "suspicious in nature."

This week, New York State Police identified the human remains found in the Chemung River back in September 2024.

Human Remains From Chemung River Identified

On September 28, 2024, New York State Police responded to a report of human remains found along the Chemung River near Interstate 86, Exit 59.

Two kayakers fishing in the area told police they found what appeared to be a human skull.

A thorough search was conducted. A cadaver K9 search led to the discovery of an additional skeletal element, later identified as a left hip bone.

Both the skull and hip bone were transported to forensic specialists for further analysis.

Human Remains Identified As Elmira, New York Man Who Went Missing In 2020

On Thursday, New York State Police identified the human remains as belonging to Matthew A. Barber of Elmira, New York

"The Binghamton University Forensic Anthropology Lab and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center (FIC) conducted DNA analysis and forensic examinations. The DNA extracted from the remains confirmed a match to Matthew A. Barber, a missing person case previously investigated by the Elmira Police Department," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Barber, a disabled adult, was reported missing in October 2020.

He was 21 years old when he went missing, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Upstate New York Death Is Suspicious In Nature

According to New York State Police, Barber's death is "suspicious in nature."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

"This case remains under investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Horseheads, in coordination with the Elmira Police Department. Authorities are seeking any additional information regarding Matthew Barber’s disappearance and circumstances leading to his remains being found," New York State Police adds.

