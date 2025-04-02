Suspicious Packages Turning Up in New York-Here’s What to Do
A Hudson Valley resident received a "suspicious" package in the mail. Here's what you should to do to avoid getting sick or injured.
On Saturday just before 7 p.m., a Hudson Valley resident went to a nearby police station after receiving a "suspicious" package.
Suspicious Package In Rockland County, New York
A Town of Ramapo resident responded to the lobby of the Ramapo Police Station with a suspicious envelope. He told officers at the police station that he had received the envelope in the mail.
"The envelope contained an unknown substance and was moved to a secure area outside of Ramapo PD headquarters where it was later tested by Rockland County HAZMAT," the Town of Ramapo Police Department told Hudson Valley post in an email.
Suspicious Package Not Harmful
Police investigated and say they determined the substance was identified and wasn't harmful.
Officials didn't release what the substance is.
What Should You Do If You Get A Suspicious Package In New York
Authorities offered advice to all New Yorkers about what you should do if a suspicious package ends up at their home.
All residents are advised that if you receive something suspicious in the mail, do
not touch, smell, or transport it. If the item is brought inside your home before you realize it is suspicious, you should isolate the item, get everyone away from it, close the door tothe room the item is in, call 911, and await emergency response. If you handled the item, wash your hands with soap and water.
