Superbug That Causes Rapid Death May Be In New York State

A drug-resistant superbug that causes a quick death "even in healthy people" has made its way to the United States.

Health officials are sounding the alarm about hypervirulent Klebsiella pneumoniae (hvKp).

World Health Organization Warns About Superbug

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the superbug has been found in 16 countries, including the United States.

"Infections caused by hvKp are associated with high morbidity and mortality as well as high pathogenicity and limited antibiotic choices," the World Health Organization states.

Drug-Resistant Bacteria

According to the WHO, there are "very limited antimicrobial treatment options," adding the the superbug has "the capacity to generate outbreaks."

The WHO didn't say where in the United State hvKp has been found.

Superbug Kills Quickly, Even Healthy People

LiveScience says this superbug is a drug-resistant bacteria "that can cause rapidly progressing, deadly infections, even in people with healthy immune systems."

"The hypervirulence exhibited by certain strains of K pneumoniae is a recipe for increased morbidity and mortality from this bacterium," Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, said.

