Strange Laws In New York Many New Yorkers Unknowingly Break

There are many new laws in New York State for 2025. Other laws have been around for year, but make no sense!

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

The New Year brings with it a number of new laws. Below are 18 new rules that Empire State residents should know.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently highlighted several new rules for 2025 that are expected to protect" New Yorkers. Some of these new rules "put money back into the pockets of workers," according to Gov. Hochul's office.

11 Laws In New York State That Many Break Without Realizing

Now that you know the new rules for 2025, lets take a look at 11 bizarre laws in New York State. Some New Yorkers break these rules without realizing it.

Hudson Valley Post used Fox and the Law Office of Goldberg & Loren to craft a list about the weirdest laws in New York.

Minimum Wage Increase In New York

NY GOV NY GOV loading...

The minimum wage in New York also increased with the turn of the calendar. As of Wednesday, the minimum wage in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island increased to $16 an hour. For the rest of New York the minimum wage increased to $15 per hour.

More bizarre laws in New York are below

Ten New York Laws That Are Completely Insane, But Exist

Ten New York Laws That are Completely Insane, But Exist in 2023 There's no way that someone could actually be arrested for breaking these...right? Check out ten laws that are insane, but still exist somewhere in New York. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

