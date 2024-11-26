Stores With The Best Black Friday Deals In New York

Where are you gonna find the best deals on Black Friday in New York? We found the 11 stores with massive discounts.

The best day for shopping deals is days away, we've learned the best places to shop for deals on Black Friday.

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know the best places to shop for deals in the Hudson Valley on Black Friday.

The 11 Best Places In New York State To Shop On Black Friday

Black Friday Bargain Hunters Hit The Streets Rob Stothard/Getty Images loading...

The 11 Best Places In New York State To Shop On Black Friday

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

JCPenney and Macy’s are the best two stores in New York to shop this Black Friday for savings. Each offers an average discount of at least 57 percent, according to WalletHub.

"In order to determine the retailers offering the most money-saving bargains this coming Black Friday, WalletHub surveyed over 4,300 deals from 13 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2024 Black Friday ad scans and calculated the average discount that each retailer plans to offer. The average discount was weighted based on the pre-discounted price of the item to give more credit to the retailers discounting higher-ticket items," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post about its studies methodology.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Hudson Valley Post learned what stores will be open on Thanksgiving and what Empire State stores will be closed. To find out more CLICK HERE.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

There are a number of dangerous Thanksgiving-related food recalls in New York State.

Recalls That Might Ruin Your Thanksgiving In New York

Every State’s Must-Try Side Dish – Which One’s Your Favorite?

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Keep Reading: