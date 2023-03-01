Stolen Hudson Valley Dog Found At New Home In New York State

A beloved dog that was stolen from his Hudson Valley home and missing from his family for nearly two months has finally been reunited with his family.

Buddy went missing from his home in Ulster County nearly two months ago

Dog From Marlboro, New York Goes Missing

Buddy's family reported him missing from his home in Marlboro, Ulster County, New York about 50 days ago.

The dog's family, Hudson Valley residents and the Facebook group Lost Pets of The Hudson Valley all tried to find Buddy.

The reason why Buddy wasn't found near his Ulster County home, or anywhere in the Hudson Valley, is because the family learned Buddy was stolen.

Missing Ulster County Dog Stolen, Found In The New York City Area

Buddy was stolen and given to a new family in Staten Island, according to Buddy's family.

Thankfully, Buddy's new family had no idea their new pet was stolen and returned Buddy to his real family.

Missing Dog Returned To Ulster County Famliy After Stop In Staten Island

"This is Buddy back home. Buddy has been reunited with us after a 50 day search, he was stolen and re homed in Staten Island and we were lucky that the people who had him had no idea he was stolen and were very nice and understanding people," Robert Smith wrote on Facebook.

The family thanked many for helping them find their beloved pet.

We would like to thank the people of lost pets of HV and all of the volunteers we would like to thank our friends from Marlboro Milton, Brooklyn. Some people we would like to thank is the following: Michelle Scaffidi, Elana and Jerry Diner and Alla Taradash. Merethe, Stefan, Annie, Lee Mazzola. Liz n Pete Vona+ Sarah Atkins and local 17 friends. Todd Diorio, JD, Curt Cabrera, Bob Reynolds, Cory D, Brandon. And everyone who shares Buddy’s story on Facebook!

