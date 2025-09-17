Thousands Fleeing California, North Carolina, Texas For New York

Nearly 130,000 people just moved to New York State. Do you know where your neighbors are from in the Empire State?

Over 30,000 people from California recently moved to New York State. But, that's not to top state that's sending residents to the Empire State.

States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

Florida and Texas both crack the top 10, but neither is number 1.

Here's the full list of the states sending the most people to New York.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

That list is from our friends at Stacker. The list was determined by using data from the Census Bureau.

New York State Gains Nearly 130,000 Residents

According to recent census data, nearly 20 million people currently live in New York State.

Despite many moving out, more people moved into New York. In fact, the state's population grew by over 129,900 people.

121,000 Leave New York

Approximately 121,000 people moved out of New York State in 2024. While that number might seem high, it's actually the lowest level of outmigration since 2013. Although many residents left the state for other parts of the U.S., New York's overall population grew in the past year.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Based on census data, these are the top 5 states New Yorkers are moving to

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

