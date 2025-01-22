State Of Emergency In New York: Massive Snow, Dangerous Cold

A State of Emergency was declared for many parts of New York. Resident are told to prepare up to three feet of snow and freezing temperatures.

Late Monday night, Gov. Hochul announced that she has declared a State of Emergency in several Upstate New York counties.

Gov. Hochul Declares State Of Emergency

Canva Canva loading...

The State of Emergency is in effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida and all counties that share a common border with the counties mentioned.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“As lake effect snow falls across several areas of our state, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for these areas to ensure state resources are available to assist local communities as we work together to keep New Yorkers safe throughout the duration of the storm,” Governor Hochul said.

State Of Emergency: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida Counties

Canva Canva loading...

Top New York officials are worried about lake effect snow mixed with well-below-normal temperatures.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Significant Lake Effect snow will fall in areas east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. In the Western New York Region, one to two feet of snow are expected off Lake Erie in South Buffalo and areas farther south, while Downtown Buffalo may see up to a foot. Two to three feet expected off Lake Ontario in the Watertown area," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post

1 To 3 Feet OF Snow Possible, Travel Will Be Very Difficult

Canva Canva loading...

Officials warn that travel will become "very difficult" with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads off both lakes through Wednesday night.

Officials add that snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour in the heaviest bands combined with wind gusts up to 30 mph will greatly reduce visibility.

Feels Like Temps Of -25 degrees

The coldest weather of the 2025 winter is also expected.

Canva Canva loading...

All Empire State residents are warned to prepare for "dangerously cold" feels like temperatures between 0 and negative 25 degrees.

“We also continue to deal with extreme cold which poses an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast and take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe," Hochul adds.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The coldest weather is expected in the North County and Western New York.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.