Starbucks Confirms Massive Closures In New York Stores

Starbucks is closing nearly 100 stores. See if your favorite location made the list before it disappears for good.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Starbucks is retooling and closing about nearly 100 locations nationwide.

Starbucks Closing Many 14 Locations Nationwide By 2026

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York Starbucks lovers might be disappointed that the coffee shop nearest you is closing. Hudson Valley Post has learned that over the nearly 100 locations closing nationwide, 14 are in New York.

Below is the list of New York Starbucks locations slated to close by the 2026 fiscal year.

Yonkers, Sawyer Place Yonkers

13th & University: Manhattan

40th & 8th w/Amazon Go: Manhattan

42nd & Park: Manhattan

52nd & 7th: Manhattan

56th & 2nd: Manhattan

59th Park & Lex w/Amazon Go: Manhattan

5th Ave between 41st & 42nd: Manhattan

67th St & Columbus Ave: Manhattan

76th & Second: Manhattan

Broadway between 36th & 37th: Manhattan

Carmine & Varick: Manhattan

Deer Park Ave & Woods Rd: North Babylon

Pace University: New York

Why Is Starbucks Closing All These Stores In New York?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Irish Star notes all of the closing locations are "Pick Up shops." For many, these locations were very convenient because they are designed for picking up mobil orders.

Starbucks is closing all of it's "pick up" stores to prioritize "human interaction."

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

10 Health Benefits You Get from Drinking Black Coffee

10 Health Benefits You Get from Drinking Black Coffee While not everyone may be a fan of black coffee, there are several reasons why you should consider drinking it every day. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster

America's Worst Coffee Brands

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

Keep Reading:

Check out the Evolution of the Starbucks Holiday Cups Over Their First 20 Years