Starbucks Confirms Massive Closures In New York Stores

Starbucks is closing nearly 100 stores. See if your favorite location made the list before it disappears for good.

Starbucks is retooling and closing about nearly 100 locations nationwide.

Starbucks Closing Many 14 Locations Nationwide By 2026

New York Starbucks lovers might be disappointed that the coffee shop nearest you is closing. Hudson Valley Post has learned that over the nearly 100 locations closing nationwide, 14 are in New York.

Below is the list of New York Starbucks locations slated to close by the 2026 fiscal year.

  • Yonkers, Sawyer Place Yonkers

  • 13th & University: Manhattan

  • 40th & 8th w/Amazon Go: Manhattan

  • 42nd & Park: Manhattan

  • 52nd & 7th: Manhattan

  • 56th & 2nd: Manhattan

  • 59th Park & Lex w/Amazon Go: Manhattan

  • 5th Ave between 41st & 42nd: Manhattan

  • 67th St & Columbus Ave: Manhattan

  • 76th & Second: Manhattan

  • Broadway between 36th & 37th: Manhattan

  • Carmine & Varick: Manhattan

  • Deer Park Ave & Woods Rd: North Babylon

  • Pace University: New York

Why Is Starbucks Closing All These Stores In New York?

The Irish Star notes all of the closing locations are "Pick Up shops." For many, these locations were very convenient because they are designed for picking up mobil orders.

Starbucks is closing all of it's "pick up" stores to prioritize "human interaction."

