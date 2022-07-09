Star From ‘The Conjuring’ Seen at Rhinebeck Shop

Movie stars love coming to the Hudson Valley and apparently they love this little store in Rhinebeck, New York.

A star from one of the best horror films ever made has been seen at a local shop this past weekend. It looks like a bunch of celebrities escaped to the Hudson Valley over the 4th of July Weekend. Add one more to the list.

People in the television and film industry have been calling the Hudson Valley region of New York "Hollywood on the Hudson" and there seems to be growing evidence that is supporting this. Movie production has grown significantly over the past decade. Several celebrities have been spotted around here dining at restaurants or shopping at stores we all know and love.

Megabrain Comics posted on their Instagram page a few days ago that Lili Taylor stopped by the store. You know her from films like Say Anything, Mystic Pizza, and Ransom starring alongside Mel Gibson. She has also starred in some extremely popular horror films like The Haunting and The Conjuring.

Look familiar? The Conjuring is based on a true and terrifying haunting story. Lili played Carolyn Perron. Her paranormal experiences at her Rhode Island farmhouse led her to seek help from the famous ghost-hunting couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Conjuring" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

The popular horror film produced two sequels along with a spinoff called The Nun. Paul Rudd was just seen hanging out at this very same store just a couple of weeks ago. Megabrain Comics seems to be a local hot spot that celebrities want to check out.

