Saugerties Daycare Closes Following Inspections & Outstanding Citations

An early learning center in Saugerties has officially closed for business. Several efforts were made to keep the Ulster County daycare center open, but unfortunately, the doors at St. Mary-St. Joseph are officially closed.

St. Mary- St. Joseph Early Learning Center in Saugerties

Marketed as a ' full-time, year round, non-denominational state licensed center caring for children ages 3-12,' St. Mary-St.Joseph Early Learning Center provided before and after care programs, as well as childcare programs in Saugerties. According to the description on their website, their program has a focus on STEAM, science, technology, engineering, the arts and math; and how all of these areas relate to one another.

The way you look at daycare is about to change! At SMSJ, your child will receive an exceptional structured learning experience with the newest concepts and developments. We are excited to be able to offer our children an onsite library, tech room, art room and inside gym...



St. Mary- St. Joseph Early Learning Center Shutters Just Ahead of School Year

Posts began popping up in some Ulster County/Saugerties-based Facebook groups late last week (August 23/24) regarding the center's status, and a possible closing. One community member shared a letter addressed to 'all parents of daycare children' indicating that the staff was doing 'everything they can to keep the center open.'

The letter, penned by Fr. Christopher Berean of the St. Mary- St.Joseph Church on August 24th stated the following:

During a fiscal audit and review of the policies and procedures being followed by the Daycare Center, it was found that the Center was not in compliance with the Archdiocesan requirements and government procedures.

The center requested an extension on their renewal for the fall, which was approved, however, a subsequent letter the following day indicated that they will not have the adequate amount of staff necessary to keep the daycare open.

According to Ground News, a July 21st inspection cited numerous violations to staff and volunteers, and in just two years time the New York State Office of Children and Family Services visited for inspection a total of nine times.

