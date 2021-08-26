SP: New York Fed Ex Driver Raped Teens in Hudson Valley, More Victims Likely

A Fed Ex driver is accused of raping teens in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping more victims come forward.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Late Wednesday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Poughkeepsie barracks announced the arrest of 30-year-old Joshua J. Ginyard of Poughkeepsie for two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act, two counts of disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies and forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

On August 15, 2021, troopers were told Hudson Valley Fed Ex driver sexually abused several teens, under the age of 17. A subsequent investigation revealed that Ginyard would pick teens while operating a FedEx vehicle during the course of his workday, he would then transport them to a remote location in the town of Washington, where he provided them with marijuana, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

While inside of the truck, Ginyard allegedly had sexual intercourse and oral sex with one of the teens on two separate occasions and forcibly touched another teen while inside of the truck.

Ginyard was arraigned before the town of Washington Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.

New York State Police believe there are more victims. Investigators are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward. Anyone who believes that they may be the victim is asked to contact Inv. Melissa McMorris by calling (845) 677-7372.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.