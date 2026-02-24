Snowfall Totals For Historic Blizzard In New York State

Cleanup is continuing across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday after the region was rocked by a snowstorm.

The snowstorm affected the area Sunday into Monday and some parts in the Hudson Valley saw over two feet of precipitation.

There were also extremely strong wind gusts reported and the storm did reach blizzard criteria. It was the first blizzard in years.

We've got the complete report of snowfall totals across New York State, via the National Weather Service.

County Highs Across The Hudson Valley

Westchester County

Highest Total: 24.1" — 1 SSW Greenville

Westchester was the true jackpot zone of this storm, with multiple communities like Valhalla, Hartsdale, and Bedford all pushing into the 23–24 inch range and widespread 20+ inch reports across the county.

Rockland County

Highest Total: 19.2" — 1 N Spring Valley

Rockland got absolutely buried, with several towns including Spring Valley, Nyack, and New City piling up well over a foot and many areas landing in the mid-to-upper teens.

Putnam County

Highest Total: 18.8" — 2 W Putnam Valley

Putnam overperformed for its size, with Putnam Valley nearing 19 inches and other locations like Cold Spring and Nelsonville reporting around 10 inches as the storm intensified south and east.

Orange County

Highest Total: 18.0" — 1 SW Greenwood Lake

Orange County saw a sharp gradient, with Greenwood Lake and parts of Monroe topping 15–18 inches, while western spots like Port Jervis and Goshen came in significantly lower.

Dutchess County

Highest Total: 18.0" — Wingdale / Hopewell Junction

Dutchess clearly took the brunt of this storm, with multiple towns pushing into the 12–18 inch range and several Poughquag-area reports stacking up fast throughout the day.

Ulster County

Highest Total: 9.5" — 4 S Clintondale

Ulster saw solid but lower totals compared to Dutchess, with most communities landing in the 4–9 inch range and higher elevations near Phoenicia doing slightly better.

Greene County

Highest Total: 14.5" — Elka Park

Greene County’s Catskills zones cashed in, especially in elevated areas where snowfall totals easily doubled what lower valley towns saw.

Columbia County

Highest Total: 6.0" — Ancramdale

Columbia totals were more moderate, generally clustering between 2 and 6 inches despite heavier snow just west in the Catskills and south in Dutchess.

