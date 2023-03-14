Update: Nearly 3 Feet Of Snow Expected In Upstate New York, HV

A last-minute forecast change means many parts of the Hudson Valley are going to see more snow than originally expected.

On Monday around 10:30 p.m., Hudson Valley Weather updated its snowfall predictions for the region.

"We waited until the last second to issue this adjusted snowfall map. The reason being that the data with this storm continues to change, even at this moment. We like to issue a snow map, and only change it when necessary. The last thing we want to do is change a snowfall forecast, and then have to back track," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

Updated Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Up to 30 Inches For Parts of Ulster, Greene Counties.

Below are Hudson Valley Weather's updated snowfall predictions.

Eastern Catskills

20 to 30 inches +

Catskills & Upper Hudson Valley

8 to 16 inches +

Mid & Lower Hudson Valley

6 to 12 inches

Central/Lower Ulster County

2 to 7 inches

Extreme Lower Hudson Valley

2 to 7 inches

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Winter Storm Warning for Dutchess, Ulster, Herkimer, Fulton, Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany, Rensselaer, Greene and Columbia counties.

All of the Hudson Valley is in Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Putnam, Westchester, and Rockland counties

Winter Storm Warning For Sullivan, Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Wayne Counties.

Why The Last Minute Snowfall Prediction Change?

What caused the change? Officials note the low-pressure system ended up tracking much further east than expected.

"The eastern track is all but surely going to pull the heaviest snow east of where we expected. Instead of the Catskills and western Hudson Valley getting the heaviest snow, it now appears that the eastern Hudson Valley will see the heaviest snow overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. East of the Hudson River, snowfall rates 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Power Outages Possible For Entire Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Winds gusts of around 40 mph along with heavy snow could lead to power outages, officials warn.

All of the Hudson Valley, besides the extreme Lower Hudson Valley is under a State of Emergency.

