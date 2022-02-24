Snow Timeline Update: ‘Travel Not Recommended,’ Difficult Shoveling

Parts of the Hudson Valley are still projected to see up to 16 inches of snow. Travel is not recommended and experts warn the snow will be difficult to shovel.

The Weather Channel still believes most of the region could see around 1 foot of snow or more.

The Weather Channel updated its snowfall predictions, with more snow predicted for most of the region.

Massive Blizzard Hits New England Getty Images loading...

Below are snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel for this week's potential snow as of Thursday morning:

Note: An updated timeline for when snow is expected to fall is below the snowfall predictions.

Metoroglist Ben Noll says "non-essential travel is not recommended" during the worst of the storm, which he believes will be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday.

He predicts 9 to 12 inches of snow in northern Ulster and northern Dutchess; 6 to 9 inches near and north of I-84; and 3-6 inches south of I-84.

AA008433 Steve Mason loading...

"The snow will be light and fluffy at first before a crusty covering of sleet and ice compresses it and makes it more difficult to shovel," Noll said Thursday morning.

Hudson Valley Weather thinks snow will develop between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will fall after 1 a.m. Snow will change to sleet south of I-84 between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 a.m. and noon north of I-84. Snow should taper off between noon and 3 p.m.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather predicts 3 to 8 inches of snow for the Mid Hudson Valley, 5 to 9 inches for the Catskills and Upper Hudson Valley, and 2 to 6 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley.

Teen cleans the snow shovel . Snow cleaning in the yard Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Columbia, Greene, Dutchess, and Ulster counties. The National Weather Service predicts 5 to 8 inches of snow for Ulster and Dutches and 8 to 12 inches for Greene and Columbia counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties. The National Weather Services believes 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall on those regions.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

Have You Tried These 10 Great Snow And Ice Removal Hacks? These are the 10 life hacks you absolutely need to know for snow and ice removal.