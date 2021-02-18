Fresh snow is already on the ground with more snow on the way.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday in Ulster and Dutchess counties and until 7 p.m. Friday in Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Westchester counties.

The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 7 inches of snow for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties and 3 to 6 inches of snow for Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the National Weather Service wrote in its Winter Weather Advisory/

Hudson Valley Weather believes 3 to 8 inches of snow will fall on the region. Light snow began in the early hours on Thursday with steady snow expected to develop from south to north between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Periods of light to moderate snow are expected between 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Periods of light snow are forecast until 3 p.m. Friday.

The Weather Channel projects 3 to 9 inches of snow for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties and 3 to 7 inches of snow for Ulster, Dutchess and Sullivan counties.

