“Fan-Favorite” To Perform “Must-See” Show In Upstate New York

He's been a best-selling author and a TV star for over a decade. Plus, there's a chance to win $60,000. We've got all the details.

A "fan-favorite" is about to perform a "must-see" show in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday Night Live Star Colin Jost to Perform at Resorts World Catskills

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images loading...

Resorts World Catskills reached out to Hudson Valley Post about a show that's "hard to top."

"Fan Favorite" Colin Jost is going to perform a "must-see" show at the Upstate New York casino on March 28.

"Comedian Colin Jost takes the RW Epicenter stage on Saturday, March 28, bringing his sharp wit and signature humor to the Catskills for one unforgettable evening. Jost has served as co-anchor of SNL’s “Weekend Update” since 2014 and is a five-time Writers Guild Award winner and two-time Peabody Award recipient. Most recently, he earned two Emmy Awards in 2025 for his work as a producer and writer on “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”, adding to 18 Emmy nominations through his career," Resorts World Catskills told Hudson Valley Post.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Saturday Night Live star also co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards with Michael Che in 2018, acted as correspondent for NBC Sports for the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Tahiti, and is the New York Times bestselling author of “A Very Punchable Face."

$60,000 “Top O’the Luck to Ya” Cash Drawing Also Set for March 28

william87 william87 loading...

On top of Jost's show, the Monticello, New York, casino is closing out the month of March with a $60,000 cash drawing.

The “Top O’the Luck to Ya” Cash Drawing is set for 10:00 p.m. on March 28.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York