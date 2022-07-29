‘Smart, Beautiful, Loving’ Hudson Valley Student Dies

A student from the Hudson Valley passed away just days from turning 21.

The Hudson Valley and the SUNY New Paltz community are mourning the loss of a college student.

Hudson Valley Mourns Cornwall, New York Woman

Kailas A. Ferrari, of Cornwall, New York passed away at her home in Orange County, New York on Saturday. She was born in Middletown, New York on August 6.

"Kailas was smart, beautiful, and loving. Thoughtful, kind and generous; talented, creative and hard-working. A natural linguist and brilliant writer; a diligent student with a desire to travel and experience the world," her obituary states.

Ferrari Attended SUNY New Paltz

Ferrari was a student at SUNY New Paltz, majoring in international relations with a minor in Asian studies. She was expected to graduate next year.

"She was one of the very best people we have ever known. And she was loved by many that met and had the privilege to know her. She will be missed greatly," her obituary adds.

A cause of death was not announced. Her funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 29, in Cornwall.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, on Hudson Street in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York. Cremation will follow the Visitation at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, New York.

Memorial contributions in her name can be made to The Jed Foundation, PO Box 412945, Boston, MA 02241, or through their website.

