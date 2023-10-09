Simple Way New York State Residents Can Get Over $1 Billion

Do you want to transform $2 to over $1 billion?

Stupid question. Almost, I assume, everyone would gladly like to transform $2 to over $1 billion.

Powerball Jackpot Powers Up to $1.55 Billion

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot is still rising and is now the third largest in the history of the game, officials say.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing scheduled from Monday, Oct. 9 at about 11 p.m.

Anyone who wins the jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $679.8 million.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, officials say.

No Won Wins Jackpot For Saturday's Drawing

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

The jackpot increased after nobody hit Saturday's jackpot, which was worth about $1.4 billion.

Saturday night's numbers were white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

Powerball officials note over 4.5 million winning tickets were sold across the country, including ten tickets with $1 million prizes.

"The upcoming drawing on Monday will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion," Powerball states.

money charles taylor loading...

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

