Simple Way New York State Residents Can Get Over $1 Billion
Do you want to transform $2 to over $1 billion?
Stupid question. Almost, I assume, everyone would gladly like to transform $2 to over $1 billion.
Powerball Jackpot Powers Up to $1.55 Billion
The Powerball jackpot is still rising and is now the third largest in the history of the game, officials say.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing scheduled from Monday, Oct. 9 at about 11 p.m.
Anyone who wins the jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $679.8 million.
Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, officials say.
No Won Wins Jackpot For Saturday's Drawing
The jackpot increased after nobody hit Saturday's jackpot, which was worth about $1.4 billion.
Saturday night's numbers were white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.
Powerball officials note over 4.5 million winning tickets were sold across the country, including ten tickets with $1 million prizes.
"The upcoming drawing on Monday will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion," Powerball states.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
