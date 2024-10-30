Should New York Worry? Rare Virus Causes Uncontrolled Bleeding
It sounds like something from a horror movie. But a rare virus that can cause "uncontrolled bleeding" just killed an American. It also leaves many deaf and causes miscarriages.
An Iowa resident is dead after contracting a rare disease.
Iowa Resident Dies From Lassa Fever
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged eastern Iowa resident from Lassa fever.
Lassa fever is carried by rodents in West Africa and is transmitted to humans who may come in contact with urine or feces of the infected rodents.
“This is a difficult time for the family of this individual and I want to express our deepest condolences,” Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services stated.
More About Lassa Fever
Lassa fever is a rare viral illness, similar to Ebola. According to the Cleveland Clinic:
Lassa virus can damage your blood vessels and lower your blood’s ability to clot, causing uncontrolled bleeding.
The most common symptoms include:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
About 20 percent of those infected end up with more severe symptoms, including:
- Chest, neck or stomach pain
- Difficulty breathing
- Severe vomiting or diarrhea
- Bleeding from your mouth, nose, eyes or other mucous membranes
- Seizures
- Confusion
33% End Up Deaf, 95% Miscarriages
About 33 percent of people with Lassa fever experience "various levels of deafness," according to the CDC. It also typically causes a miscarriage.
"Deafness can occur in both mild and severe cases of Lassa fever. In many cases, the hearing loss is permanent," the CDC states. "If a pregnant person is infected, there is a high risk of miscarriage. In these cases, about 95% of fetuses do not survive.
Iowa Resident Recently Traveled To West Africa
The unnamed resident recently returned from travel to West Africa, where it is believed they contracted the virus.
The virus can't be spread from normal human contact like hugging, shaking hands or sitting near someone, or through the air.
The virus can be transmitted from human to human contact through blood or bodily fluid, officials say. Human to human spread is "very rare."
“I want to assure Iowans that the risk of transmission is incredibly low in our state," Kruse added.
Gallery Credit: Canva
