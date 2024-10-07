Should New York Residents Worry: Hurricane Milton Gains Strength

Hurricane Milton should be a major Category 3 hurricane when it makes land this week.

Many New York State residents are helping out loved ones impacted by Hurricane Helene and now many of the same residents have another hurricane to worry about.

Hurricane Milton Takes Aim On Florida

Milton is gaining strength as it takes aim at Florida. The storm, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, is rapidly gaining strength and is already a Category 2 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Milton had winds estimated at 90 miles per hour. It's expected to continue to gain strength and officials believe Milton will be a major Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the west coast of the Florida peninsula around Wednesday.

Many Parts Of Florida Under State Of Emergency

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in dozens of counties and FEMA is surging supplies and equipment into the state.

Areas of greatest concern are the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago and Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The following counties are under a State Of Emergency:

Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Should New York State Be Concerned

According to the National Weather Service, while Hurricane Milton's track remains unclear, it shouldn't impact New York State.

However Empire State residents, like myself, with loved ones in Florida should be concerned

"There remains significant uncertainty in the eventual track and intensity of Milton," the National Weather Service states. "While it's to soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of greatest impact, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of Florida beginning early Wednesday.

As of this writing, rain isn't forecast for New York until next Monday. However a "chill" is returning to the region to remind us all that "frosts, freezes, and eventually snowflakes are not far off!"

What do you need to prepare?

