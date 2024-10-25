Should New York Prepare For Massive November Snowstorm?

A viral post says New Yorkers should prepare for its first big snowstorm in just a few weeks.

We looked into this forecast.

November Snow For New York?

On Thursday, I was shocked to get a text from my Aunt who was concerned after reading an article I wrote about a big snowstorm in New York around Nov. 15.

I was surprised by the text, because I didn't write the article and haven't seen any reports from weather sources I trust about a big snowstorm next month.

I did recently report on dates the Farmers' Almanac is "red flagging" for when New York may deal with "copious amounts of snow."

CLICK HERE to find out when. Spoiler Alert: It's in the peak of Winter and not in November.

I also reported on Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll's 2024-25 Hudson Valley winter outlook.

In his report, he provided the chances of above-normal snowfall for November through March.

I did find the article my Aunt read. And it does report on a current weather social media page that says there's a chance of snow around Nov. 15 for the "northeast."

"If this wave breaking over northern Europe is real the northeast is gonna have a real snow storm around the 15th to 20th of November," USAwx states on X, formerly Twitter.

The main page for USAwx says the page is for "entertainment & recreation" purposes and doesn't list weather qualifications.

It does state:

Since July 2012, USAwx has been hands down the #1 internet weather discussion forum there is. Weenies to Pro Mets and everything in between!

Within the past 10 days+, USAwx posted about the chance of the "coldest Halloween in 50 years..."

As well as a "Cold and Windy Halloween in the East."

Long-range forecasts are very difficult because weather patterns always change.

For example, parts of New York State and the Hudson Valley are now actually forecast for what could be the warmest Halloween on record.

Right now, Poughkeepsie, New York is forecast for a high of 81 degrees, which is a few degrees higher than the record high set in 1948.

Moral of the story, whenever you see a long-range forecast, don't start to worry until a few days before the storm.

Snow is of course gonna fall soon on New York. Below are the dates when your part of the state typically sees its first snowstorm.

