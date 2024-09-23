Shooter On The Run: 2 Shot In Hudson Valley, New York

Two people from the Hudson Valley were hospitalized from gunshot wounds. The shooter remains at large. Can you help the police?

The City of Middletown Police Department received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Lake Avenue and Wallkill Avenue on Wednesday, just before 8 p.m.

Shooting In City Of Middletown, New York

Responding officers found evidence consistent with a shooting in the area in front of 31.5 Lake Ave, but no injured parties.

Soon, a 911 caller said he was driving two men with gunshot wounds to to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, in his private vehicle.

City of Middletown police officers and detectives, as well as units from the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police were then dispatched to the hospital to meet the victims and investigate the shooting.

Two Injured, One Sent To Westchester Medical Center

One victim was shot in the upper leg which struck an artery, police say. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center for surgical interventions.

"At this time, that patient is reported to be in stable condition," the City of Middletown Police Department stated in a press release.

The other victim was shot in the rear flank. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Shot While Visiting Home On Lake Avenue In Orange County

Police learned the victims were shot while visiting a residence at 31.5 Lake Avenue. Neither live there.

More information about the victims wasn't released.

Orange County, New York Shooter Remains At Large

As of this writing, police have yet to provide any clues about the shooter, or a possible motive.

"The City of Middletown Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and identify the suspect(s). Anyone with information or surveillance footage that might have captured the shooting is urged to contact the Middletown Police Detective Division at 845-346-4021," the City of Middletown Police Department said.

