Shocking Number Of New York Parents Deal With ‘Unexplained’ Sudden Death Of Baby

Over 120 infants each year pass away in New York State. Their sudden deaths are "unexplained."

The New York State Department of Health is trying to raise awareness for what's called "Sudden Infant Death Syndrome."

New York State Department of Health Recognizes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month

New York State now recognizes October as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month. The goal is to educate New Yorkers about this condition as well as the importance of safe sleep practices for infants.

"SIDS is the sudden death of an infant under one year of age which remains unexplained after a thorough case investigation. Unsafe sleep and SIDS are the leading cause of death in infants between one month and one year of age, with most deaths occurring when a baby is between two and four months old," the New York State Department of Health stated in a press release.

Over 120 sleep-related infant deaths are reported each year in New York State

"Safe sleep practices and breastfeeding/human milk feeding have been shown to decrease SIDS risk," officials add.

October 15 was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Remembrance Day. In honor of that day the health department is reminding residents they also offer support to families and individuals affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

"The wound of losing a child is a pain I hope no one ever has to bear," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Too many of our precious babies die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome every year. A safe sleep environment can greatly reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related causes of infant death, such as suffocation.

ABC of Safe Sleep For Infants

New York State Health Department Raises Awareness About Importance of Safe Sleep Practices

"When we lay our children down to rest, the last thing we expect is to then face unspeakable tragedy. This makes it all the more important to remember that unsafe sleep deaths are the most common type of preventable child fatality," Office of Children and Family Services Acting Commissioner Suzanne Miles-Gustave said.

Parents are told it's a good idea to share a room with an infant, but not a bed.

"Sharing a room, not a bed with baby. Room-sharing allows parents or caregivers to keep a close watch over a baby while preventing accidents that may occur when a baby is sleeping in an adult bed," New York State Department of Health said

