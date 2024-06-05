Shocking Discovery: Safe With $100,000 In Cash Found In New York

A New York couple made a shocking discovery while "magnet fishing."

The couple found a safe containing $100,000 in cash!

Safe With $100,000 In Cash Found In New York City Park

Inside Edition/YouTube Inside Edition/YouTube loading...

James Kane and Barbie Agostini, of Queens, pulled out an old safe from the lake in Corona Park while "magnet fishing."

Magnet fishing is fishing for objects using a strong neodymium magnet. This can be dangerous because some have found firearms, ammo, and even bombs.

Kane and Agostini often go magnet fishing in New York State and have a YouTube channel dedicated to their findings.

Kane says they've found several safes in the past, but most were empty or contained plastic bags with a small amount of money.

This time, when the couple pried open the safe they found $100,000 in cash wrapped in plastic.

Inside Edition/YouTube Inside Edition/YouTube loading...

Contacted NYPD

Because so much money was found the couple contacted the NYPD.

The money was in such poor condition and police couldn't connect the safe to a crime the NYPD said they could keep the safe and money, according to the couple.

It's unclear how much of the cash is useable because the water-damaged $100 bills are in such bad shape.

Inside Edition/YouTube Inside Edition/YouTube loading...

"The money would deteriorate more with touch," Agostini told ABC.

The couple plan to take the crumbling money to the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., in hopes the cash can be reconstructed.

