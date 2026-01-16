Dutchess County's prayers have been answered. It's been confirmed that Shake Shack is coming to town.

Rumors have been swirling over the past few weeks that the popular burger chain has been looking to expand its footprint in the Hudson Valley. Until now, the only Shake Shack locations in the region have been at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and at the Sloatsburg rest stop on the New York State Thruway.

Now, we've been able to confirm that Shake Shack is coming to Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Hudson Valley Shake Shack Fans Rejoice

Aside from a few mysterious Facebook posts from Hudson Valley locals who claimed to be "in the know", there has been no official word from local officials or Shake Shack itself about the new location.

However, we were able to find an official online job listing that is seeking team members for a new location in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Where Will the Poughkeepsie Shake Shack be Located?

According to the listing, the new Shake Shack will open sometime this spring on Winslow Gate Road, which is the address of the Hudson Heritage Plaza across from Marist College.

Word on the street is that Shake Shack will be moving into the former Cue and Brew Barbecue restaurant that closed down last year.

There is no official word on an opening date just yet, but we'll keep you posted if we hear anymore information.

